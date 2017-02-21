Business

February 21, 2017 4:09 PM

No criminal charges in LA school iPad probe

LOS ANGELES

Prosecutors won't file criminal charges in connection with a billion-dollar plan to provide every student in the Los Angeles Unified School District with an iPad.

The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2m9HS73 ) says the U.S. attorney's office announced the decision Tuesday.

The federal investigation involved a 2013 initiative by then-Superintendent John Deasy (DAYE'-see) to provide iPads for 650,000 students in the nation's second-largest school district.

The idea ran into trouble from the start, with students finding ways to bypass security in order to surf the internet and teachers complaining about a lack of training.

There also were questions about whether Deasy communicated with Apple and a software vendor before contracts were put out to bid.

Deasy resigned under pressure and the program was cancelled by his successor.

