Moving to Fairhaven working out for two unique family stores

Two family-run businesses have moved into a bigger space in Fairhaven this month and it’s already paying dividends.
On Feb. 1 Miles Woodworking and Joe’s Sports Memorabilia moved into 1201 11th St. in Fairhaven, across from Village Books. The company originally was opened nearly two years ago on Cornwall Avenue by Joe and Joyce Miles. Their son, Joe Miles III, makes the furniture that’s in the store.
Of the 1,900 square feet of space, about 1,400 is dedicated to the furniture store. While in the same space, the two shops have separate entrances.
The additional space means more furniture is on display, from dining room tables and rocking chairs to cutting boards and bar stools. Most of the sales come from custom orders, Joe Miles said.
Joe’s Sports Memorabilia is also offering more memorabilia as a result of the move. He said football cards have been more popular, so he’s been bringing in more. He’s also noticed a change in demographics. While adult men are still his main customer base, more boys and girls are getting into card collecting.
Though the businesses have been in the new location only a few weeks, Joe Miles said they’ve seen a new influx of customers. Also, Miles Woodworking is seeing more people up from the Seattle and Bellevue areas.
The businesses are open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. except Tuesday. For details, visit the Joe’s Sports Cards or the Miles Woodworking Facebook pages.
OTHER TIDBITS
According to its Facebook page, construction of The Birch Door Cafe is moving along well at 4192 Meridian St., across from Bellingham Athletic Club. The cafe is aiming for a spring opening, serving gourmet breakfast and lunch. ... The Union Coffee Shop posted a note to customers at its 1203 N. State St. cafe that it will be closing at that location in mid-March. The note urged customers to continue visiting its 114 W. Magnolia St. location. ... Space Goat Productions has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its latest product, The Terminator: The Official Board Game, which is based on the 1984 film. The campaign is off to a fast start, surpassing the $120,000 goal in just a few days. The company also had a successful Kickstarter campaign for its Evil Dead 2 board game, which is currently in production. Space Goat, which is based in Bellingham, is also putting together some products to mark the 30th anniversary of the “Evil Dead 2” movie. Those products include an adult coloring book, an art book and a hardcover omnibus. Those products are expected to be released in the latter half of this year, according to a news release.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, dgallagher@bhamherald.com, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments