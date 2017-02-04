Spring cleaning means new stores, more changes at Bellis Fair

Bellis Fair is once again gearing up for some early spring cleaning, which includes bringing in new retailers.
The mall uses this typically slower time of year to get some remodeling done and signing new tenants prior to the busier summer/back-to-school/holiday shopping seasons. Many of the recent tenants that have left, such as Sports Authority and Pac Sun, were because of national bankruptcies. Wet Seal, which is closing all its stores, is shutting down the Bellingham store in the next 60 days, said Rene Morris, general manager at Bellis Fair.
The newest tenant announcement is that M-A-C cosmetics store is arriving later this year, near the main entrance area by Victoria’s Secret. Morris said construction for that tenant is expected to begin in March. Along with the additions of Ulta Beauty and Sephora in the past year, the mall has really picked up cosmetic services in the past year.
Also making plans to go into Bellis Fair is Forte Chocolates, a local company with a store in Fairhaven. Last week the artisan chocolate shop was finalizing lease details to go into the former Teavana space near the JC Penney wing, Morris said. Teavana closed its Bellingham store in late January.
One other new tenant is T-Mobile, which will begin construction later this spring in the current Verizon space. Verizon is moving to the Macy’s wing to the former Blooming space; last week Blooming moved into the recently vacated PacSun space near the Food Court.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is going into the former Sports Authority anchor space, appears to be ahead of schedule in terms of remodeling the space. Morris said she’s expecting the store to open in April, rather than June.
As for the Old Country Buffet space, Morris said they are close to making an announcement. They are also expected to announce a new Food Court tenant soon, as well as a local retailer going in near Abercrombie & Fitch.
BELLINGHAM BEER WEEK MOVED UP TO APRIL
Bellingham Beer Week is about to become a spring thing.
Tap Trail, which took over operations of the event last year, announced on its website that it will take place April 21-29. In the post, Scott Pelton said they recently met with the local craft beer community and decided that having it in April was a better fit than the traditional September. In addition to bringing more people to Bellingham in the springtime, Bellingham Beer Week also will coincide with several events: April Brews Day, Dirty Dan Days and Earth Day.
Details and updates about this year’s event can be found at the Bellingham Beer Week website.
OTHER TIDBITS
The Beach Store Cafe on Lummi Island is closed for a winter break, reopening on Feb. 17, according to its Facebook page. ... Aslan Brewing Co., Wander Brewing and Kulshan Brewing picked up medals at the 2017 Best of Craft Beer Awards competition. Kulshan won three medals, including one gold for its German-style Pilsner, Wander won two medals and Aslan snared a gold for its American-style Stout. ... Village Green Pet Supply announced on its Facebook page that it is having a store closing sale Feb. 10-23. The store, which is in the Fairhaven Village Inn building at 1200 10th St., is planning to close at the end of the month. Rock and Rye Oyster House announced on its Facebook page that Feb. 4-5 is the last weekend it is offering brunch for the foreseeable future. ... Aslan Brewing has applied for a state liquor license at 1326 N. State St. In November, Tap Trail reported Aslan’s plans to put a barrel aging and tasting room in that spot.
