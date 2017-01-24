Lawmakers question cost of Gov. Cuomo's free tuition plan

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories Pause

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:23 Here's what it looks like to run up Mount Baker

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham