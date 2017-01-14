Cuba sees explosion in internet access as ties with US grow

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill Pause

1:01 Teacher Krista Barrett incorporates Seahawks spirit into her Marcus Whitman Elementary classroom

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea'

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:42 Mumps prevention at the mall: Keeping kids safe with free vaccine

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly