138-year-old Peoria County Clock miraculously ticks on

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

0:56 Baby needs a new home

1:27 Rep. Rick Larsen asks Whatcom County residents to share their Affordable Care Act stories

1:04 Check out Ferndale's VFX Foam

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness