Distracted driving leading cause of fatal New Jersey crashes

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

0:31 Donors save energy costs with solar panels at Lydia Place housing

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

4:54 Check out the new products Garmin brought to CES

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology