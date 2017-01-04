NJ's first hydrogen fueling station could be coming to Lodi

The northern New Jersey borough of Lodi is poised to become home to potentially the first hydrogen fueling station erected in the state.
The Record reports (http://bit.ly/2j2Ov99 ) Air Liquide USA recently filed an application with Lodi's Zoning Board of Adjustment to install a hydrogen gas fueling dispenser and storage facility at an existing Shell location in the borough.
Hydrogen-powered cars are electric. They utilize a fuel cell that generates power by combining pressurized hydrogen with oxygen from the air.
Toyota has partnered with France-based Air Liquide to develop hydrogen fueling stations along the East Coast to coincide with the introduction of the auto manufacturer's new hydrogen-powered car, the Mirai.
Hydrogen fueling stations look very similar to a gas station, with motorists pulling up to pumps and filling up.
