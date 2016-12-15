California sex offender found guilty of murdering 4 women

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms Pause

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

1:38 Views from atop 7 Interstate 90 peaks

0:34 View of a Bellingham snowfall from atop the Herald Building

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:21 Teen teaches domino skills to actor Will Smith

1:48 Watch bald eagles along the Nooksack River

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title