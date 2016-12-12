Developer seeks about $32 million in state subsidies

A proposed technology innovation building in Providence is seeking about $32 million in state incentives.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hruadR ) developers of the Wexford Science & Technology complex are proposing a 191,000-square-foot facility that would break ground in 2017.
They're seeking a roughly $19.5 million subsidy from the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission to help with construction costs. They're also expected to seek $12.5 million in tax credits from the state Commerce Corporation.
The newspaper reports the developers have two secured major tenants for proposed innovation facility: the Cambridge Innovation Center and Brown University's School of Professional Studies.
The facility is part of a $150 million project that would also include an Aloft hotel. The development is proposed on acres of land freed up by the relocation of I-195 south of downtown.
