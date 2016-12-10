NY State Police warning residents of phishing scam

State police are warning New York residents of an identity phishing scam.
Troopers say several people have received calls from individuals claiming to be members of the New York State Police. They've been told their identity has been stolen, or that they're being investigated.
Authorities say the ruse is an attempt to "phish" for personal information, or to solicit money.
State police say the phone number that's been displayed on caller IDs during these calls is: 518-897-2000. That's a number for State Police in Ray Brook, outside Lake Placid.
Troopers say the calls are not originating from that substation, and warn that they do not solicit donations from the general public.
Comments