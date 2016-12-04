Village Books owners among honorees at awards dinner

0:42 Watch highlights from the tree lighting ceremony in Bellingham Pause

0:59 Lynden Christian students build houses from candy and graham crackers

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

6:45 Maple Falls man makes first appearance in torture and kidnapping case

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:11 Weight loss surgery for kids

3:03 Blaine man accused of felony assault makes first appearance in court

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'