Village Books owners among honorees at awards dinner

A longtime business couple were among those honored at the 12th annual Awards Dinner on Thursday at the Silver Reef Hotel Casino Spa.
Chuck and Dee Robinson, owners of Village Books and Paper Dreams, took home man and woman of the year awards, presented by the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry. It’s the first time a husband and wife were honored with both awards in the same same year.
The Robinsons recently sold the businesses to three employees and have operated the Fairhaven Village Books store since 1980.
The chamber handed out several other awards during the dinner.
Whatcom Land Title Co. won the Large Business of the Year award, while LaserPoint Awards & Promotions took the Small Business of the Year Award. The Green Business of the Year award went to Best Western PLUS Heritage Inn, while Brigid Collins won Nonprofit of the Year.
Rick Wilson, who recently sold his car dealerships and retired, was named CEO of the Year. Riannon Bardsley of Northwest Youth Services was named Young Professional of the Year, and Mary Kay Robinson of Windermere Real Estate was named Chamber Ambassador of the Year.
