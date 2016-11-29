Sea-Tac workers hold solidarity protest for $15 minimum wage

About 100 workers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport took part in a protest as part of nationwide demonstrations for a $15 minimum wage.
The Tuesday afternoon protest involved a rally near the airport and people walking around the baggage claim area.
Across the country dozens of people were arrested as part of similar demonstrations. Fast-food restaurant workers and home and child-care workers rallied in cities including Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York. In many cities the protesters blocked busy intersections.
About 25 people participating in one of the protests were arrested Tuesday after they linked arms and sat on a lower Manhattan street.
They were among about 350 people at a peaceful rally, part of the National Day of Action to Fight for $15.
In 2013 voters in SeaTac passed a $15-an-hour minimum wage law. In November Washington state voters approved Initiative 1433, which would raise the hourly wage by roughly $4 over three years, to $13.50.The measure also would require employers to provide paid sick leave — at least one hour for every 40 worked — that could be used to care for family members or as "safe leave" for those who miss work because of domestic violence.
Washington's current minimum age is $9.47 an hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.
