UK inflation eases 0.9 percent as pound's fall yet to impact

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England Pause

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest the moon has been to Earth since 1948

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

1:41 A look inside Whole Foods Market before grand opening in Bellingham

4:56 Watch a shopping cart tour of Whole Foods Market before it opens in Bellingham

0:51 Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

1:11 Meet new owner at Rhodes Cafe