Want free pizza? Be one of the first customers at this Bellingham restaurant

A new pizza place will be in a giving mood when it opens on Friday, including sending its pizza sales to a local nonprofit.
MOD Pizza will open at noon Friday in Barkley Village, near the Starbucks store there. MOD will give away pizza or salad to the first 52 customers. It will also have other giveaways, including a drawing for free pizza for a year.
The pizza chain will also donate 100 percent of Friday’s pizza sales in Bellingham to Lydia Place. The Bellingham nonprofit provides housing support services.
MOD, which stands for Made On Demand, is a fast-casual pizza place that first opened in Seattle in 2008. The individual artisan-style pizzas are cooked in an 800-degree oven in less than three minutes. The restaurant also has milkshakes, house-made lemonades and local craft beers.
The restaurant chain is in the midst of a growth spurt. It is scheduled to have about 200 stores in 20 states by the end of the year.
The Bellingham restaurant’s regular hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
