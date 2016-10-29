Man’s best friend can hang out at this new bar

0:32 Marchers walk through downtown Bellingham to protest Dakota Access Pipeline Pause

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

2:54 Behind the scenes at Boundary Bay Brewery's haunted house

2:50 Michael Bennett's advice on fatherhood "Always make the wife think she's right"

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:31 How to check your ballot status

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton