New rules aim to help students clear loans in cases of fraud

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you Pause

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham

2:29 Seahawks' Russell Wilson on fatherhood, pectoral injury

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

0:31 How to check your ballot status

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades