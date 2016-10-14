New commercial building coming to Fairhaven

Construction has started on a new Fairhaven building that will feature some Pacific Northwest art.
The Orca Building is being built just south of the Fairhaven Library at 12th Street and Mill Avenue. The two-story, 14,000-square-foot building will have retail and food tenants on the ground floor and office space on the second floor, said David Christensen of Christensen Design Management, the architect on the project.
The all-brick building will have an orca whale metal sculpture. The orca will appear to be swimming through the southwest corner of the building. The structure, which is being built by Robinson Hardwood & Homes, is expected to be completed in spring 2017. The project will also have an outside public plaza that will act as a gateway into Fairhaven, Christensen said.
Christensen said several people have expressed interest in putting in a restaurant and cafe. With Fairhaven recently adding retailers and restaurants, the area has become a highly desirable place with a low vacancy rate, he said.
For leasing information, call David Moody at 360-739-1735.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
