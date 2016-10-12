Officials say US missiles destroy radar sites on Yemen coast

American officials say U.S.-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles have destroyed three coastal radar sites in Houthi-controlled territory on Yemen's Red Sea Coast.
The retaliatory action follows two incidents this week in which missiles were fired at U.S. Navy ships.
The strikes marked the first shots fired by the U.S. in anger against the Houthis in Yemen's long-running civil war.
Officials haven't provided information on casualties from the U.S. missiles fired early Thursday.
A Pentagon spokesman says President Barack Obama authorized the strikes at the recommendation of Defense Secretary Ash Carter and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford.
Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook says in a statement that these were limited self-defense strikes conducted to protect U.S. personnel, ships and freedom of navigation.
Comments