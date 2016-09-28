Zane Burger opens traditional Fairhaven drive-in

A half dozen tents stood in the south lawn as Girl Scouts joined Michelle Obama for a campout as part of the First Lady's "Let's move!" fitness campaign. Girls Scouts rock climbed, Mrs. Obama learned to tie knots and President Obama made a guest appearance at the June 30th event. Video by Jenny Leonard/Medill News for McClatchy Newspapers.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton went to head-to-head in the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in New York on Monday. They discussed jobs, racial divisions and national security with many personal jabs thrown in between. The debate, moderated by NBC anchor Lester Holt, is the first in a series of three scheduled ahead of election day.
American Electric Power imploded a giant cooling tower at its Big Sandy power plant in Lawrence County, Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. Kentucky Power, a unit of American Electric Power, shut down this unit in May 2015 to comply with federal emissions rules.