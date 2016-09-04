Troopers warn against feeding wild game to dogs

Wildlife troopers are reminding people who have been advertising wild game as dog food that the practice is illegal.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2c4kDYT) authorities notice a spike in improper uses of game as the hunting season approaches.
Sgt. David Bump said people reported online posts advertising the illegal sale of game and sport-caught fish.
It is against the law to sell game meat or feed it to dogs.
Bump said warnings rather than citations were given out over the past week.
Dogs can be fed bones, hides and other animal parts that hunters are not required to salvage.
The law restricts which types and parts of fish can be used for sale or bait.
