Snohomish County nuns sickened by toxic mold

A group of ascetic Orthodox Christian nuns in Snohomish County have been sickened by toxic mold.
KING-TV reports (http://kng5.tv/2bF3czN ) that after 18 years at their Stanwood convent the sisters of the Convent of the Meeting of the Lord have discovered their home is contaminated with mold.
The sisters make a living by making and selling beeswax candles, but since four sisters have had to move out and others have been sickened, their business has slowed.
The cost to repair the convent is estimated at anywhere between $10,000 and $30,000.
A neighbor has started a Go Fund Me page to help the nuns, who are usually devoted to helping others.
