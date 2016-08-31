Coroner: Madison teen dies, possibly from insect sting

Officials are working to determine what exactly caused the death of a Madison County teenager who was stung by an insect.
News outlets report Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison identified the teen as 17-year-old Austin Boggs.
Cornelison says emergency crews initially received a call Monday about someone being stung by a bee at a home. He says Boggs was found unresponsive when crews arrived.
Officials say it's unclear whether it was a bee or wasp that stung Boggs, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Cornelison says he has not concluded that the sting was the exact cause of death. Toxicology tests and an autopsy are being conducted.
Boggs was a student at Madison Southern High School.
