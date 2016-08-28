Food deserts still a problem in Nebraska, but no easy fixes

Nebraska lawmakers are once again looking for ways to ensure residents have easy access to healthy food even though previous efforts to address the problem have failed.
The newest ideas include grant programs and incentives to promote farmers markets, but the senator who is leading the push says he doesn't see any easy fixes to eliminate food deserts in urban and rural areas.
Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln says some of his constituents now have to rely on relatives and friends or public transportation to shop for groceries because they don't own a car and area grocery stores have closed.
Advocates say the problem affects both urban and rural Nebraska.
