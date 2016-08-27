Phoenix study shows increased teen awareness of brain injury

Almost a third of Arizona high school senior athletes say they've sustained a concussion.
That's according to Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, which says it has done the first statewide concussion-related study of teenagers.
Barrow is part of Dignity Health's St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center.
The survey released Friday shows concussions are having a direct impact on sports participation.
One in four boys decided not to play football because of concussion concerns and one in 10 girls declined to play soccer for the same reason.
While the issue of concussions in football has been widely discussed, the rate of brain injury in girls' soccer is less well known.
The report also found 79 percent of student-athletes say they'd tell their coach if they thought they had suffered a concussion.
