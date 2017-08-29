News

Attorney general: Woman stole more than $2K from patients

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 4:19 AM

BALTIMORE

Authorities say a Maryland woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing money from residents of a facility that provides services for developmentally disabled adults.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says 42-year-old Anita Nelson of Great Mills was sentenced to two years' behind bars, with all the time suspended. She was also sentenced to 80 hours community services and is prohibited from working as or with any provider in a federally funded health care program for five years.

Nelson oversaw operations of several residential homes for Bay-CSS, which provides services for developmentally disabled adults. Frosh's office says an investigation determined that Nelson stole more than $2,600 in personal funds from clients.

