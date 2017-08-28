2 Mitchell restaurants fail state health inspections

Two Mitchell restaurants have failed state health inspections this summer.
The Daily Republic reports that Corona Village and New China Buffet both failed inspections by the state Health Department.
One of New China Buffet's violations was for having fish from Lake Mitchell, an unapproved source. The lake has had a problem this summer with algae, and people have been told to stay away.
Restaurant owner Qu Teng says the fish was to be eaten by workers, not served to the public.
Teng says he's working to address storage issues that have been the source of some health violations.
Corona Village owner Israel Espinosa says his restaurant's old building has been a factor in poor health scores, and he's working on renovations.
