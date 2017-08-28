The Latest: Volunteers use dump truck to rescue 20 people

More Videos 4:02 Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass Pause 2:10 Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 1:38 Whatcom-Skagit Housing may be your ticket to your own home 4:55 Get a sneak peek at renovations at the Granary Building 0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides 1:01 Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place 2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 3:05 Are you ready for some football? 2:04 Watch how the Lynden football team began a new era 0:51 Watch what happens when the eclipse falls on the first day of school for teachers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful