Grandparents, granddaughter escape serious injury in fire

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 11:18 PM

COVENTRY, R.I.

Officials say a couple and their granddaughter escaped a fire that severely damaged a Rhode Island home without serious injuries.

An investigator for the state fire marshal told WJAR-TV (http://bit.ly/2vu21Jk ) the grandparents were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after the fire Sunday in Coventry. He said the granddaughter was treated at a children's hospital and released.

The investigator says the fire was likely caused by careless disposal of smoking material. The home is considered a total loss.

