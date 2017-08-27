News

Kent St coach Haynes takes medical leave days before opener

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 6:41 PM

KENT, Ohio

Kent State head coach Paul Haynes is taking a medical leave of absence from the football program. The school says he is expected to return to the team in two to three weeks.

The school made the announcement Sunday night in a news release, but did not give details about Haynes' condition. The Golden Flashes open the season at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Don Treadwell will serve as interim head coach.

The 48-year-old Haynes is 12-35 in four seasons at Kent State.

The Flashes play Howard at home on Sept. 9 and are at Marshall on Sept 16.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course

Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course 1:02

Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course
Get a sneak peak at renovations at the Granary Building 4:55

Get a sneak peak at renovations at the Granary Building
'Lots of space' at Lynden's newest elementary school 1:45

'Lots of space' at Lynden's newest elementary school

View More Video