Wisconsin Assembly to vote on chiropractor sports exams bill

The Wisconsin state Assembly is poised to vote on allowing chiropractors to perform sports physicals.
The Republican-backed bill is up for a vote Wednesday. It faces opposition from Democrats, the Wisconsin Medical Society and other who fear that chiropractors lack the training and expertise of medical doctors.
The proposal would require schools, technical colleges and University of Wisconsin System two-year schools to accept exams performed by chiropractors. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association would also have to accept them.
The WIAA governs high school sports in the state and opposes the bill.
The only group registered in support is the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association.
If approved by the Assembly it would have to pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.
