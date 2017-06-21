Pair pedal through Gillette, raising money for research

Dave Kummer, left, and Steve Rice roll through coal country Friday on bikes they'll pedal all the way to Maine to raise money for Fanconi anemia research. Steve Rice and Dave Kummer, two cyclists from Denver, are riding across the country to raise money and awareness for a rare disease while honoring a friend who was killed last year. For 40 years, Kummer, 61, said he had wanted to ride across the country, but he didn’t have the time. Then he retired and brought up the idea with his friend Rice, 66, who suggested they do it for charity. They decided to focus on Fanconi anemia, a hereditary disease that affects the bone marrow. Gillette News Record via AP Ed Glazar