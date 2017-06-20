News

June 20, 2017 3:03 AM

Illinois State's nursing school getting $2 million grant

The Associated Press
NORMAL, Ill.

The Illinois State University Mennonite College of Nursing is getting a $2 million federal grant to help make the nursing workforce more diverse.

The school says in a news release the nursing school is getting $500,000 a year for four years from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will be used to recruit and retain people in racial and ethnic groups that are underrepresented among the ranks of registered nurses.

The nursing school's Dean Judy Neubrander says the school was one of just 25 in the United States to receive one of the Nursing Workforce Diversity grants. She says the grant is recognition of the school's excellence.

