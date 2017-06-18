News

June 18, 2017 7:37 AM

Lease approved for lodge housing Mississippi cancer patients

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is moving ahead with plans to lease land for cancer patient housing.

The American Cancer Society plans to build a $10 million Hope Lodge on the site, across the street from the medical center's main hospital, near Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

The medical center will lease the parcel for up to 60 years at $50 a year, under an agreement approved Thursday by College Board trustees.

Renderings show a three-story building to temporarily house adult cancer patients living more than 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Jackson. Each patient must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Documents submitted to trustees state the American Cancer Society has 31 lodges, and that Jackson is ranked first nationwide for patients who travel long distances for treatment.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New nonprofit aims to combat Whatcom County homelessness with tiny homes

New nonprofit aims to combat Whatcom County homelessness with tiny homes 1:17

New nonprofit aims to combat Whatcom County homelessness with tiny homes
Fire burns Ferndale construction business 1:14

Fire burns Ferndale construction business

Northwood Casino ordered to shut down 0:27

Northwood Casino ordered to shut down

View More Video