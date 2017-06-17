Nebraska veterans turn to horse-assisted therapy

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In this June 9, 2017, photo, Cody Beach rides Poppy around the arena at Guide To The Soul Equitherapy in Hickman, Neb. About 20 veterans commute from Lincoln to Hickman to participate in horse-assisted therapy at Guide to the Soul Equitherapy. The nonprofit runs entirely on donations and provides free sessions to veterans and anyone in need. The Journal-Star via AP Amber Baesler