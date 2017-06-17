Montana foster kids face challenges as they age out

In this June 7, 2017, photo, Heaven Reel, 18, hugs her 7-month-old daughter, Alma Ramirez in their Bozeman, Mont., apartment. Reel was placed in foster care at 16 after the state found evidence of neglect and abuse in her home. Heaven said she wants Alma, a cheerful baby who likes meeting new people, to have a better childhood than she had. Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP Rachel Leathe