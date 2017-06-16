Delaware county to spend more on paramedics in opioid crisis

A county in Delaware will have additional around-the-clock paramedic coverage amid the state's growing opioid epidemic.
WXDE-FM reported on Thursday (http://bit.ly/2s8ySEq ) that the Sussex County Council voted to approve its $143 million budget proposal for the next fiscal year, which includes increased funding for life-saving paramedics in the Seaford/Blades area.
Councilman Rob Arlett says they have identified a property in the Dagsboro area for consideration as the location of a new paramedic station. Arlett says officials are also looking at spending more on the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.
So far in 2017, Sussex County has accounted for 24 of Delaware's 100 suspected overdose deaths. The county had 76 of the state's 308 total overdose deaths in 2016.
