News

June 16, 2017 2:39 AM

New Mexico health insurer proposes 80 percent premium hike

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

All four health insurance providers on New Mexico's state-run exchange have submitted rate proposals for the coming year, despite uncertainty about key federal subsidies.

New Mexico Health Connections CEO Martin Hickey said Thursday his cooperative is proposing a nearly 80 percent premium increase for individuals. The proposal may be lowered in July.

Health Widler of the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance says detailed descriptions of proposed rate increases will be made public later this month.

Insurance providers have been left to guess whether the federal government will continue to pay subsidies for out-of-pocket expenses such as copayments and deductibles for lower-income patients. Requirements that taxpayers maintain coverage or pay a penalty also are in limbo.

Hickey says young, healthy consumers increasingly are leaving the New Mexico exchange.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Did you know these facts about Flag Day?

Did you know these facts about Flag Day? 0:50

Did you know these facts about Flag Day?
How a longtime Idaho bear hunter became the prey 2:55

How a longtime Idaho bear hunter became the prey
What can be done about the high cost of housing in Bellingham? 2:51

What can be done about the high cost of housing in Bellingham?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos