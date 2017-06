The Latest: Michigan governor supports 2 charged in Flint

Special Agent Jeff Seipenko walks out of the courtroom with signed paperwork in hand after Genesee District Judge David Guinn authorized charges Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Flint, Mich., for Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Eden Wells in relation to the Flint water crisis. Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area, which has been linked by some experts to poor water quality in 2014-15. Wells was charged with obstruction of justice and lying to a police officer. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP Jake May