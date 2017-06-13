News

June 13, 2017 1:43 AM

2 Arizona health insurers sticking it out in 2018

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The only two insurance companies offering individual health plans on federal exchanges in Arizona have filed paperwork to continue selling coverage in 2018.

Officials with Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona and Centene Corp's Ambetter by Health Net say they've filed with the state Department of Insurance to continue offering insurance.

Blue Cross sells in 13 mainly rural counties and will maintain a similar set of plans. Health Net will again sell plans in Pima and Maricopa County.

The companies have until July 1 to change their minds. But if they follow through, a repeat of a crisis that developed last year when Aetna pulled out of Pinal County and it was left without a plan will be avoided. Blue Cross stepped in and offered coverage.

Pricing information hasn't been released.

