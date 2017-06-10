News

Michigan mom to go to college as her children pursue degrees

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Mich.

A Michigan mom who put her education on hold to raise a family soon will be a college student along with three of her children.

Angela DeMott will join her 18-year-old son, Nick DeMott, at Delta College this fall, The Bay City Times (http://bit.ly/2rKwCTr ) reported. His brother, David DeMott, studies programming at Eastern Michigan University and his sister, Melissa DeMott, is a marketing major at Saginaw Valley State University.

Expenses are sure to stack up as the four family members pursue college degrees. But Angela DeMott received a scholarship from Bay County to pursue her career as a dental hygienist.

"It's kind of crazy," the mother said. "I wasn't sure when I'd get into clinicals (for dental hygienist) but I said maybe I'll be done with my clinicals and we'll have our graduation parties together. It's different. I never thought I'd be going to college along with my kids."

The Bay Area Community Foundation also awarded Angela, Nick, and Melissa DeMott scholarships that add up to nearly $5,000. Each of the three students in the family received another scholarship.

"This is a cool and unique experience nobody really hears about," said Nick DeMott, who is planning to study pharmacy.

Angela DeMott decided to pursue her dream of being a dental hygienist after working at TRW Automotive for about 15 years until it closed in February 2014.

"If I could go back and do it all over again, I wish I could've done it a lot younger without any little kids," she said. "It would've been so much easier. I've made it this far so I'm sure I won't have any problem making it through the rest of the way."

