News

June 09, 2017 1:28 PM

Tulsa law officers kill man, sparking street protest

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

Law officers in Tulsa fatally shot a man while trying to pick him up for a mental health issue, triggering a street protest and a corresponding show of force by police in riot gear.

Police officer Leland Ashley says sheriff's deputies were attempting to serve a pickup order Friday when the man walked away and to a nearby convenience store. Two deputies and a police officer opened fire after officers discovered that he was carrying two knives.

Dozens of people gathered and shouted expletives at officers. Officers in riot gear responded after people in the crowd began to throw things, and the protesters later chanted "Hands up, don't shoot."

Friday's shooting comes weeks after a jury acquitted a Tulsa police officer of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

(Not so) smooth criminals

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
Comey tells Idaho's Risch: He took President Trump's words 'as a direction' 1:12

Comey tells Idaho's Risch: He took President Trump's words 'as a direction'
She collected more than 25,000 buttons in her lifetime and now they are for sale 1:48

She collected more than 25,000 buttons in her lifetime and now they are for sale

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos