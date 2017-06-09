Charges accuse 2 of illegally operating unlicensed dentistry

Two people face criminal charges accusing them of illegally operating an unlicensed dental practice and selling prescription drugs in Tucson.
Charges against 57-year-old Jose Manuel Contreras and 66-year-old Maria Rosete Valenzuela including practicing dentistry without a license, selling a misbranded drug and money laundering.
The charges announced Thursday by the Arizona Attorney General's Office stem from an investigation by that office, the FBI and Tucson police.
It's not immediately known whether Contreras and Valenzuela have attorneys who could comment on the allegations.
