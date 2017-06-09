Lawmakers, governor face tight deadline for state budget

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2016 file photo, Doctor Leonid Basovich, left, examines Medi-Cal patient Michael Epps, at the WellSpace Clinic in Sacramento, Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown is at odds with Legislative Democrats over how to spend the money raised from the $2 a pack tax increase on tobacco, approved by voters when the they passed Proposition 56 last year. Democratic lawmakers want to give incentives to doctors and dentists that take on more Medi-Cal patients while Brown proposes using the $1.2 billion to pay for normal growth in Medi-Cal. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo