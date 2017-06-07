HIV screenings no longer free at Health Department

Mississippi's State Department of Health will begin charging for STD and HIV tests.
The Clarion-Ledger reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2sRkNZt ) starting July 1 the department will charge a $25 fee for the testing. It's a result of legislative budgets cuts, and comes while Mississippi suffers from sharp rises in STDs.
In 2015, the latest numbers available, more than 500 people were diagnosed with HIV in Mississippi. Data collected from the health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 2013's nearly 300 syphilis diagnoses rose to 821 cases in 2016.
Southern AIDS Coalition in Hattiesburg executive director Kathy Garner says the move is puzzling, disappointing and she's unclear why Mississippi would be charging, while her coalition provides free HIV screenings.
The state health department didn't respond to interview requests from The Clarion-Ledger.
