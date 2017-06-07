News

June 07, 2017 7:35 AM

Commission is formed to study children's mental health care

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

A group of Georgia officials will study the state's approach to providing mental health care for children and recommend future changes.

Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order on Wednesday forming the Commission on Children's Mental Health. Members include the leaders of several state agencies focused on health, Deal's budget director, and representatives for outside advocacy groups.

A House of Representatives study committee on children's mental health met several times in 2015. The panel found a shortage of child psychiatrists and psychologists statewide and also wanted state agencies that provide various mental health services to better collaborate.

Deal's appointed commission has a Sept. 1 deadline to make recommendations to the governor.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bear caught on video wandering around Lake Whatcom home

Bear caught on video wandering around Lake Whatcom home 0:23

Bear caught on video wandering around Lake Whatcom home
Victim speaks at Bellingham rapist's sentencing 2:46

Victim speaks at Bellingham rapist's sentencing

Watch Mount Baker helicopter rescue 1:39

Watch Mount Baker helicopter rescue

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos