News

June 07, 2017 5:51 AM

Report: Native Hawaiian men in worse health than woman

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

The state Office of Hawaiian Affairs has released a report claiming Native Hawaiian men are in considerably worse health than women.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2r1CDN6 ) the state office's findings were released last week.

The report states Native Hawaiian women have lower rates of obesity, asthma, deaths from cancer and mental health problems and have longer life expectancies.

Much of the data comes from annual state Department of Health surveys.

The report links many of the health problems to the changes that transformed life in the islands following Western contact in the late 1700s and the subsequent influx of immigrants that dramatically changed the cultural landscape for Native Hawaiians.

