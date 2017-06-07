EXCHANGE: Senior housing in demand as baby boomers age

In this May 9, 2017 photo, Pat Clingenpeel looks over the lunch menu at the first floor bistro at Clarendale of Algonquin senior living community in Algonquin, Ill. The facility offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care. As McHenry County gets grayer, developers are responding by building age-restricted communities for those older than 55 as other segments of the housing market lag. Northwest Herald via AP H. RIck Bamman