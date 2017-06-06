Team Gleason Conference on communication for people with ALS

A nonprofit created by former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason and Louisiana State University are holding a two-day conference about communication for and with people who have the degenerative nerve disease called Lou Gehrig's disease.
It's open to people who take care of people with amyotrophic (uh-MY-oh-TROH-fik) lateral sclerosis, people who have ALS and their families, and anyone else who's interested.
As ALS progresses, people often lose movement of their arms and legs. Many eventually may lose the ability to speak clearly or at all.
LSUHealth New Orleans and Team Gleason say in a news release that experts will discuss no-tech, low-tech and high-tech ways to deal with the speech problems.
The conference runs until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the LSU Health Human Development Center . Registration is $60.
