News

June 06, 2017 6:24 AM

Bedbugs removed from 4 South Carolina fire stations

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C.

It took longer than expected, but the bedbugs have been driven out of four fire stations along the South Carolina coast.

Charleston Fire Department officials said Monday they checked all 16 of their stations and they are free of the pests.

Firefighters moved from the four affected stations in recent weeks because bedbugs were hard to eradicate.

Crews from two stations on James Island moved to air-conditioned tents. Firefighters from a station on Daniel Island and another in the city moved to other stations.

Interim Fire Chief John Tippet said large propane tanks were used to heat the inside of the affected areas for several hours.

K-9s trained to detect bedbugs have checked all the stations and are available to check firefighters' homes if requested.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Mount Baker helicopter rescue

Watch Mount Baker helicopter rescue 1:39

Watch Mount Baker helicopter rescue
4:03

"It feels like home": Alaska salmon fishermen share love for job, outdoors
'I like dogs better than most people I know' 2:47

'I like dogs better than most people I know'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos